London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Mondelez International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,418,000 after buying an additional 65,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

