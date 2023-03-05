Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Up 9.8% in February

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 640,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 418,875 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,210,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 202,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,022.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $6.71 on Friday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,333.33%.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

