Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Raymond James began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

