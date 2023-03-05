Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $334.56 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $475.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.15.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

