Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,091 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of YETI worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

