Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

MCHP stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.