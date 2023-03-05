Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $234.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

