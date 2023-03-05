Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after buying an additional 1,126,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,528,000 after buying an additional 792,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE UL opened at $49.84 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

