Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 281,614 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after acquiring an additional 371,366 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,086 shares of company stock worth $2,803,416. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

