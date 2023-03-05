Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of IPG Photonics worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Citigroup boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $127.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.73. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

