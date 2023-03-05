Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Trading Up 2.0 %

LFUS stock opened at $272.96 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $281.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.95 and its 200-day moving average is $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.20.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

