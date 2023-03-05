Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 297,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

