Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 93,769 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

