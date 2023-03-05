Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Park LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Mark Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 231,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 49,947 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

