Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of National Grid by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of National Grid by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 4.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 6.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,070 ($12.91) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.60) to GBX 1,100 ($13.27) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,106.67.

National Grid Stock Up 0.6 %

National Grid Profile

NGG opened at $62.30 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.