Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 4.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in ASML by 118.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2,650.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth $27,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Argus upped their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock opened at $637.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $633.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.69. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

