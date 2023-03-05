Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,105 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 839.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,390,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix stock opened at $705.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $705.21 and its 200 day moving average is $652.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 161.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $784.32.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total value of $1,664,535.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,431 shares in the company, valued at $14,453,093.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,168 shares of company stock worth $10,669,308 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

