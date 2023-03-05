Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,400 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 717,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 332.9 days.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Loblaw Companies to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$134.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

LBLCF remained flat at $85.46 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 306. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $95.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.55.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

