Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $744,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $4,310,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,609,000. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.