Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $265.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.68. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $217.92 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

