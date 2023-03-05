Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $557,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

