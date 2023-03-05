Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $430.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $422.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.