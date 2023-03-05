Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 3,600 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

WESCO International Price Performance

WESCO International stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day moving average is $134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $172.99.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.61%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $10,696,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,258,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $1,736,446.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,075,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $10,696,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at $68,258,702.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,867 shares of company stock worth $16,423,546. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.