Little House Capital LLC Purchases 490 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $224.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.87. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

