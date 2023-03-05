Little House Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $361.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.68. The firm has a market cap of $344.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

