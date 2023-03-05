Little House Capital LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Little House Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $140.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average of $141.09. The company has a market capitalization of $332.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.