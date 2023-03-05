Little House Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $159.70 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,619,003.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,805 shares of company stock worth $4,087,026. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.