Little House Capital LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,159,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 623.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 327,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 135,588 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

