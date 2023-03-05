Little House Capital LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in S&P Global by 60.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in S&P Global by 11.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,995,000 after purchasing an additional 310,742 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 19.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,665,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,566,000 after purchasing an additional 435,668 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $346.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.06. The company has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

