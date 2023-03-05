Lisk Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $148.92 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000301 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006873 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001248 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,782,737 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

