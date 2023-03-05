LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Short Interest Update

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS LMGHF remained flat at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $6.10.
About LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA
