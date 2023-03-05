Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 353.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.33.

Linde Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $362.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.23. The company has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

