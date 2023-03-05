Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Update

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Lightbridge Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Lightbridge stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 50,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,181. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. Lightbridge has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,241,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,065.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightbridge

About Lightbridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lightbridge by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Lightbridge by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lightbridge by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in Lightbridge by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lightbridge by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

