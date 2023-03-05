Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Update

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Lightbridge Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of Lightbridge stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 50,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,181. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. Lightbridge has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $12.56.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,241,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,065.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
