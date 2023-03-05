Lifeworks Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.