Lifeworks Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $41,973,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $19,855,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SJM opened at $150.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.81.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

