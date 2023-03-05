Lifeworks Advisors LLC Acquires 4,322 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGN stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

