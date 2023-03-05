Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Short Interest Update

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the January 31st total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lifeist Wellness Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NXTTF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 65,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,865. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Lifeist Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

About Lifeist Wellness

Lifeist Wellness, Inc engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate & Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis.

