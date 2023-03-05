Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Hits $1,564.60 on Major Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $5.46 billion and approximately $5.61 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,564.60 or 0.06972061 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,715,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,708,802.98953178 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,564.50252293 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $11,740,684.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

