Lido Staked ETH One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.85 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $5.44 billion and $5.85 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,559.69 or 0.06983945 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,715,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,708,802.98953178 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,564.50252293 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $11,740,684.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

