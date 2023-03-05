Lido Advisors LLC Sells 40,187 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,187 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $997,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $519.47 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $43.44.

About iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

