Lido Advisors LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $95.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.89.

