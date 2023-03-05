Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank OZK raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $238.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

