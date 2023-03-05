Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1,466.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,278 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,862 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,483,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 930,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 839,659 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,625,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.