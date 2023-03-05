Lido Advisors LLC Has $7.64 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $116.70 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $129.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.371 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

