Lido Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,670,000 after acquiring an additional 275,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,774,000 after acquiring an additional 918,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,555,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 97,631 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 993,960 shares of company stock worth $7,452,887 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

