Lido Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE SHW opened at $228.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

