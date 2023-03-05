Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

