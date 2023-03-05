Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,247,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

