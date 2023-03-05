Lido Advisors LLC Buys 44,236 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT opened at $116.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average of $111.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $129.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

