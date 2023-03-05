Lido Advisors LLC Buys 11,877 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $156.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.